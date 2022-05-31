Srinagar, May 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday held a high-level meeting of civil and police administration to take stock of arrangements made for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Mehta enjoined upon the officers that the experience of yatris on pilgrimage to the holy cave should be pleasant all of them should promote Jammu and Kashmir as a tourism destination, an official spokesperson said.

The chief secretary asked them to ensure that all pilgrims have a swift passage at the checkpoints and no yatri should have to wait for more than 30 minutes while going into the base camps.

The meeting was attended by the administrative secretaries of home, finance, PWD, RDD, health, forest, culture, tourism, divisional commissioners, ADGPs, municipal commissioners, CEO Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board besides the concerned deputy commissioners from both the divisions.

Jammu based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Mehta stressed on the officers to speed up the process of starting online registration for helicopter services.

He directed the shrine board to work for offering this facility to prospective yatris from June 1. He also asked them to notify the rates of this service provided to yatris soon.

The chief secretary took first hand appraisal from all deputy commissioners of the civil works related to the smooth conduct of the yatra.

He enquired from them the kind of arrangements and back up plans for providing reliable accommodation, water, electricity facilities made by each of them in their districts.

He directed them to ensure that appropriate number of washrooms, dustbins, sanitation workers are in place at each designated location.

He also advised them to look into the provision for availability of a mobile STP to be used for better upkeep of the yatra holding areas.

He stressed on making all the base camps and other sites comfortable, clean and hygienic using modern techniques and technology.

Mehta asked the deputy commissioners of Anantnag and Ganderbal to examine both the routes up to the holy cave themselves and see that all critical, protective work have been carried out.

The chief secretary impressed upon the culture department, deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners to welcome the pilgrims by conducting cultural programmes.

He asked them to ensure proper cleanliness and illumination of all routes.

Mehta asked them to rope in SHGs for this purpose so that they also had an opportunity to showcase their products.

