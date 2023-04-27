Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army on Wednesday, arrested a terrorist associated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in Sopore.

"Police along with Army arrested Farooq Ahmad Wani, a terrorist associated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM, in Sopore," Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The police informed further that incriminating materials and a hand grenade were also recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier, in March, J&K police arrested a terrorist, identified as Umer Bashir Bhat of the outlawed, Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

On March 24, acting on specific information about the movement of terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with soldiers from the 52nd Rashtriya Rifles battalion of the Indian Army and the 177th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon and search operation near Peth Seer railway station.

During the search, J&K Police said a suspect was intercepted after he tried to flee the spot.

"The man was identified as Umer Bashir Bhat, a resident of Manz Seer linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. During the search, a hand grenade, pistol, pistol magazine, 15 pistol live rounds and a mobile phone alongwith SIM card were recovered from his possession," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

