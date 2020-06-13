India News | JK Leaders Demand Police Probe into Fake Letters Claiming to Be Written by Them

Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Fake letters claiming to be written by several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and demanding security cover for former deputy mayor of Srinagar Sheikh Imran went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting the leaders to seek police investigation.

The letters addressed to the inspector general of police (security) have been written on behalf of National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,134 New COVID-19 Cases and 57 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 38,958: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The letters, dating to the time when both Abdullah and Mufti were in custody under the Public Safety Act (PSA), recommend a security cover for Imran who was recently released from detention following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state.

Abdullah and PDP have termed the letters as fake and demanded investigation by the police.

Also Read | Jio Platforms Investments: TPG Capital to Buy 0.93% For Rs 4,547 crore, Says Reliance Industries.

“To whom it may concern in @JmuKmrPolice police this letter being circulated purportedly from me recommending security for someone is a fake & my signature on it is a forgery. This is a criminal offence & must be investigated. I was in detention on the date in this letter,” Omar posted on Twitter

PDP also termed the letter as “utterly malicious”.

“#Fake Baseless and utterly malicious. Mehbooba Mufti continues to be incarcerated for past more than 10 months now & no such request has been ever made. Request @JmuKmrPolice @Tahir_A (SP Cyber Cell) to take a severe note of this and act accordingly. @HMOIndia,” the PDP said on its official Twitter handle.

Imran was not available for a comment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)