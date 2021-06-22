Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) A police officer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead by militants in Nowgam area of the city in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Inspector Parvez was fired at and injured by militants near his residence at Kanipora under Nowgam Police Station in the city, a police official said.

He said the officer was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigations.

