Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his greetings on the eve of International Women's Day and said women from Jammu and Kashmir are making significant impact in different fields.

"I wish to congratulate our sisters and daughters for their achievements and for selflessly and tirelessly working for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Projected to Retain Power in UP with 236 Seats.

Women from Jammu and Kashmir are making a significant impact in different fields with persistent and constructive efforts of nation building.

“Women are embodiment of compassion and selflessness. I salute their indomitable spirit and monumental contribution in socio-economic growth, eradicating social evils and strengthening Panchayat and grass-root institutions,” the Lt Governor said.

Also Read | Manipur ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Likely to Win 23 to 27 Seats.

On this occasion let us reaffirm our commitment for their empowerment and equal participation in building an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)