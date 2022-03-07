New Delhi, March 7: The BJP is likely to capture 23 to 27 seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly while Congress may win 12 to 16 seats, according to the ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll.

The ruling BJP's two estranged allies -- National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF), who fought the elections separately, are likely to bag 10 to 14 and 3 to 7, respectively.

The current survey findings and projections are based on C-Voter Exit Poll/Post Poll personal interviews conducted on polling day and after polling day among 18+ adults statewide. The sample size was 5,269, and the projection comes with a 95 per cent Confidence interval. Manipur Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Likely to Emerge As Single Largest Party in Manipur Assembly Elections, Congress Distant Second, Predict Surveys.

The Congress may lose up to 14 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party likely to get a moderate improvement with 4 seats than the previous election. The NPP is likely to boost its strike rate by 11.2 per cent, an improvement from its 5 percentage in 2017 with a 6.1 per cent swing, the highest among all the parties that can be a game-changer in the northeastern state.

The NPF, a major ally of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led India's first all party and opposition less government in neighbouring Nagaland, is likely to win 3 to 7 seats in Manipur.

Others may win 2 to 6 seats, as per the survey. When Congress suffer with 6.4 per cent decline of seats, the NPP may gain 6.2 per cent of seats, as per the survey.

