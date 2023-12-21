Ranchi, Dec 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday accused the opposition of creating hurdles ever since his government came to power in 2019.

Exuding confidence of completing the five-year term, Soren told the assembly that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government will return to power in the next elections.

The five-day winter session of the assembly, which started from December 15, was adjourned sine die by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto.

"This government is completing four years soon. The opposition tried everything to create obstacles since the first day. But, this government will not only complete its full term, but it will also return to power," he added.

On the issue of suspension of three BJP legislators from the House, Soren cited the example of Parliament. "MPs who represent around 21.5 crore people were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Now, they (BJP) are preaching us," he said.

On Tuesday, the Speaker had suspended three BJP MLAs — chief whip Biranchi Narayan, whip JP Patel and legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi — for the remainder of the winter session for "creating disturbances" during the proceedings.

Accusing the opposition of having a double face, Soren said, "Inside the House, they unanimously pass the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile Bill, but sing a different tune while interacting with the media outside," Soren said.

He also alleged that the previous governments did nothing for poor for the past 20 years. "Since people of the state are poor, the government's first priority should have been social security. Our government is giving universal pension to all eligible persons. The counters for universal pension at the doorstep programme are vacant because the government has ensured pension to all eligible people," he said.

The CM also raised the issue of Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues, which he claimed was pending with the Centre.

"The Centre had announced to provide housing to all by 2022. In Jharkhand, we found additional eight lakh eligible people who did not have a house. Despite repeated requests, the Centre did not do anything. Then, we decided to provide houses to all poor through Abua Awas Yojana," he said.

During BJP regime, 11 lakh ration cards were deleted but the government provided 20 lakh additional ration cards and now the government is providing 1kg pulses to the poor, he added.

Under Mukhyamantri Rojgar Srijan Yojna, as many as 12,417 people got benefits and Rs 262 crore was distributed.

"We have taken several initiatives to make Jharkhand stronger and self-dependent. Thousands of appointment letters for government jobs will be distributed on December 29 when the government will complete four years in power," the CM said.

The BJP legislators walked out of the House during CM's speech. PTI SAN

