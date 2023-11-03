Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday inaugurated the child artist exhibition, which aims to help schoolchildren earn money from their artworks.

More than 100 artworks, which were selected through a screening process, have been displayed at the exhibition at Ranchi's Audrey House.

Organised by the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department, the exhibition will conclude on November 5, an official said.

The chief minister keenly observed the paintings and artworks made on the theme 'Earning for Learning' by the children of various schools.

Soren said such events give students a platform to showcase their creations.

An official of the education department said the exhibition was an effort to link the creations of the students with the market.

