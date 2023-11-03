New Delhi, November 3: In yet another smoggy day, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday, though at some stations the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved slightly to reach the 'very poor' category. In the national capital, the AQI at Anand Vihar remained in the ‘severe' category with PM 10 at 446 while PM 2.5 was recorded at 376 under 'very poor' category. The NO2 was recorded at 101 and CO at 112 under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Bawana, the PM 2.5 reached 348 under 'very poor' category while PM 10 was at 277 under ‘poor’ category. The CO was recorded at 72 and NO2 at 40, both in 'satisfactory' levels, at 8 p.m. Delhi Air Pollution: Poor Air Quality Affecting Internal Organs, Say Health Experts; People Advised To Travel Only When Necessary.

The station at Delhi Technical University (DTU) recorded PM 10 at 277 (‘poor'), while PM 2.5 was at 144 (‘moderate’) and CO at 83, while NO2 dipped to 53. The air quality at the IGI Airport area was in ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 326 and PM 10 at 263, while the CO reached 102 ('moderate') and NO2 touched 47 ('satisfactory'). Delhi Air Quality: Pollution Reaches Near-Maximum Level Possible in National Capital, 100 Times of WHO's Limits.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 337, putting it in the ‘very poor' category while PM 10 reached 186, placing it under ‘moderate’ category. The NO2 was at 270 ('poor') and CO was recorded at 159 ('moderate') on Friday evening. At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 358 under the 'very poor' category, while PM 10 was at 300 ('poor') and CO at 95.

