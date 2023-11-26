Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) Three members of a family including a six-year-old boy were killed while a three-year-old girl was seriously injured following a head-on collision between a truck and a motorbike in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, a police officer said.

The injured girl was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), he said.

The incident happened near Chitarpur village, around 90km from state capital Ranchi, around 4pm.

Balumath police station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar Mahto said four members of a family were riding a motorbike which was hit by a truck on Balumath-Chandra road.

"The man, woman and their son were killed on the spot, while their daughter was seriously injured. After primary check-up at Balumath community health centre, the girl was referred to RIMS in Ranchi for better treatment," he said.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Ganjhu (28), Devanti Devi (26) and Amrit Kumar (six), while the injured girl was identified as Ankita Kumari. They were residents of Angara village in Chandwa, he said.

Mahto said the truck has been seized and the driver and helper arrested.

