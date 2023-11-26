Government Renames Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres As 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir'

Agency News PTI| Nov 26, 2023 06:22 PM IST
New Delhi, November 26: The government has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' and the Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union territories to implement the rebranding exercise, official sources said. Pneumonia Outbreak: Health Ministry Issues Advisory to States and Union Territories To Review Hospital Preparedness Amid Rise in Cases of Respiratory Illness in China.

States have also been asked to upload photographs of rebranded primary health facilities on the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) portal, they said. The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline -- 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'.

Ayushman Arogya Mandir Ayushman Bharat Ayushman Bharat Health Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres Ayushman Bharat Health Rename Government Union Health Ministry
