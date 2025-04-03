Jamshedpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday slammed the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for adopting an anti-tribal stance by opposing and voting against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

JMM's anti-tribal approach became evident after it opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and voted against it in the Lok Sabha even though it was passed in the Lower House, the senior BJP leader said at a press conference here.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather: State Braces for Extreme Summer, Prepares Action Plan for High-Risk Cities.

Despite several important amendments related to Jharkhand were incorporated into the Bill, Das questioned JMM's intentions.

He emphasised that once the Bill becomes law, it will help protect tribal land, tribal culture and constitutional provisions.

Also Read | Bharuch Shocker: Man Kills Friend, Dismembers Body Into 9 Pieces for Blackmailing Him Over His Wife's Private Photos; Arrested.

Waqf properties cannot be declared under Schedule 5 and Schedule 6 in tribal areas, BJP leader claimed.

Das accused the JMM of falling into the trap of Congress's appeasement politics, misleading the tribal community by presenting itself as a party dedicated to protecting their interests.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has included provisions in the Bill to safeguard the interests of tribals, including their land. Yet, JMM opposed and voted against it," he alleged.

"Does JMM and its leader Hemant Soren want tribal areas, including land, to be declared as Waqf, thereby violating the 5th Schedule of the Constitution, which protects the original culture and constitutional rights of tribals?" he questioned.

"The construction and expansion of cemeteries, mausoleums, mosques and dargahs in scheduled areas are completely contrary to the original culture of the tribals and the presence of Waqf properties in these areas of the state was against the fundamental spirit of the Constitution," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)