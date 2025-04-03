Bharuch, April 03: Gujarat Police have arrested Shailendra Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh for murdering his friend, Sachin Chauhan, and dismembering his body into nine pieces. The crime was triggered after Sachin allegedly obtained private photos of Shailendra’s wife and blackmailed him for money.

The gruesome case unfolded when a severed head was found in a drain in Bharuch on March 29. Over the next three days, more body parts surfaced at different locations. Police identified the victim through a tattoo on his hand. Sachin, originally from Bijnor, UP, worked in Dahej, Bharuch, and was married with a four-year-old son. Both he and Shailendra lived in Bharuch, while their families had traveled home for Holi. Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

Sachin was reported missing on March 28. Police investigations revealed that he was last seen with Shailendra. Further probing showed that Shailendra had used Sachin’s phone to send deceptive messages to his family, creating the illusion that he was alive. He even left Sachin’s ATM card with its PIN on a train, hoping someone would use it to mislead the police. Agra Shocker: Man Kills Second Wife for Demanding More Monthly Expenses, Stays in Jail 27 Days to Dodge Suspicion.

In a bizarre attempt to cover his tracks, Shailendra disguised himself as a woman, wearing a gown while riding an Activa scooter to dispose of body parts. Despite his efforts, police tracked him down and arrested him.

During interrogation, Shailendra confessed that on March 24, after a night of drinking, an argument over the photos escalated, leading him to kill Sachin. He kept the body at home for three days before dismembering it to prevent identification.

Deputy Superintendent of Police CK Patel confirmed the arrest, stating, “A dismembered body was found in Bharuch. After investigation, we arrested Shailendra Chauhan for committing the crime.”

