India News | JNU's Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19, Varsity Asks Students to Exercise Caution

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): One staff member, pharmacist, of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the varsity administration on Sunday.

According to a letter issued by the Office of Dean of Students, the pharmacist had informed that he tested positive on June 6. The District Surveillance Officer of the Delhi government was apprised about this.

The administration has therefore asked all students and staff who visited the Health Centre to take note of any COVID-19 symptom developing in them.

All members of the JNU community have been asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the infection. (ANI)

