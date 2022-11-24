Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): Searches at multiple locations in Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama districts were conducted on Thursday in connection with the 'online journalists threat' case, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

Incriminating articles were recovered and seized, the police added.

Also Read | Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Says ‘Order Restricting Entry of Women Withdrawn After Delhi LG VK Saxena’s Request’.

The raids followed leads from searches conducted a few days ago in the same case, the police added.

Showkat Mota's residence in Srinagar; Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan's house in Srinagar; Haji Hayat's home in Pampore; Haji Hayat's office in Srinagar; Ishfaq Reshi's home in Badgam; Asif Dar's (based abroad) home and Saqib Magloo' place in Srinagar were among the premises searched, added the police. (ANI)

Also Read | Nashik Shocker: Children's Shelter Director Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl in Mhasrul; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)