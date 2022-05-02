New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party met on Monday to prepare strategy to celebrate party's eighth year in power at the Centre.

The meeting took place at the residence of party national president JP Nadda in New Delhi and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh.

Notably, the BJP would complete three years at the Centre on May 26 after its win in the 2019 general elections and eight years of its thumping victory in 2014.

According to the sources, a detailed discussion was also held on the methods to apprise the people of the achievements of the government.

Nadda also apprised the top leaders of the party of the organisational works that are underway. The senior leaders were also told about the meetings that took place regarding the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, said the sources.

Notably, the meeting of the four senior leaders took place after a long gap which comes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation visit.

The BJP has already kickstarted its preparations for the 2024 General elections which include the training of the party workers. Reaching out to the people to apprise them of the achievements of the government is a part of the 2024 preparations. (ANI)

