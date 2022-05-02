Nagpur, May 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said religious controversies and disputes were being created nationwide to hide the failures of the NDA government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to TV news channel 'ETV Bharat' here, he said the last eight years of BJP-led rule at the Centre had led to inflation, rising unemployment and farm distress.

Without naming MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Patole said no one was above the law and said the state government would ensure the situation remains peaceful and fully in control.

Thackeray, during his speech at a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday, had reiterated his demand for removal of loudspeakers atop mosques by May 3, and had gone on to warn he would not be responsible for the consequences that may follow if the ultimatum was ignored.

