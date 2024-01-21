Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said talks of resignation by him, his cabinet colleagues and MLAs were "just speculations and we are not taking any decision now."

Singh's remark comes in the wake of a ‘report' that went viral on social media on Saturday which said "Singh along with his cabinet colleagues of both the hills and valley and the MLAs have taken a resolution to raise demands with the central government concerning the state, while cautioning that all of them will resign unless the pressing issues are addressed".

Also Read | Bengali Baba Arrested in Delhi: Tantrik Baba Arrested by Police for Love Marriage Scam.

"No concrete decision has been taken concerning the resignation and the matter is being deliberated upon," he told reporters here.

Replying to media queries on the sidelines of a programme, Singh said, "We have to take a concrete decision to protect our people and the state. To whom will we hand over the administration. We have to think about that too."

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Can Set a Template for India’s Tourism Boost, Says Report.

"In this particular matter, we should not play politics. We should not listen to voices of vested interests... We are thinking about what the situation will be. We are mainly concerned about the lives of the people. Who will we hand over the responsibility to. We are discussing it minutely. We may or may not resign but we are serious," Singh said.

To a query on the recent violence in the state, Singh said, "The killing of four civilians each at Haotak and Ningthoukhong is highly condemnable. It's a cowardly act. We have arrested those who killed Moreh SDPO Anand. Similarly, those involved in the killing of the civilians will be booked too."

Earlier addressing the public on the occasion of the 52nd statehood Day, Singh said, "Central forces were not being invited to observe and see what is going on. We invited them to protect the state, the lives and properties of people. They are not being invited to watch."

The Manipur CM also asked the "state commandos, IRB and Manipur Rifles personnel to remain prepared at all times." PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)