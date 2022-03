New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): A retired judge of Jharkhand High Court, Justice Harish Chandra Mishra, has been appointed Lokayukta of the Delhi government for five years. The post had been lying vacant since December 2020.

As per a notification of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has appointed Justice (Retd) Harish Chandra Mishra as the Lokayukta of Delhi after exercising his power under Delhi Lokayukta and UpLokayukta Act,1995 and after prior approval from President of India.

The tenure of Justice Harish Chandra Mishra will be effective from the day of his joining. (ANI)

