Xiaomi will officially launch Redmi 10 smartphone in the Indian market tomorrow. The company recently had introduced two new smartphones under its Redmi Note 11 series in the country. The Chinese phone brand is all geared up to expand its product portfolio by launching the Redmi 10. It's worth noting that the company had launched the smartphone globally last year. The phone could arrive with similar specifications and features as that of the global model. Redmi 10C With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Moreover, a dedicated microsite is already live on Flipkart that gives a few details about the phone. Based on these details, the Redmi 10 will come with a waterdrop notch and will come powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

#Redmi10isComing and with it we are un10cking: 📷A New Cam-Era 🍿Blockbuster Display 💯Big Battery 🐲Power of Snapdragon Gear up to catch the world of possibilities #Un10cked tomorrow at 12PM with @Flipkart: https://t.co/BsnR3rHTAPpic.twitter.com/teGNC4cPAA — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 16, 2022

The phone is tipped to get a dual rear camera module with a 50MP primary sensor. The phone is also said to house a big battery that could be a 5,000 mAh battery. The global model comes with Helio G88 SoC, 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, 8MP selfie camera, 50MP quad camera, and 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

