New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Saturday sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers were present at the ceremony.

Justice Lalit's predecessor, Justice N V Ramana, was also present.

