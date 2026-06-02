India News | K Annamalai Signals Exit Plans to BJP High Command, Decision Expected Soon

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has conveyed his message to the Bhartiya Janata Party high command regarding his resignation and why he plans to step out of the party during a meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh in Delhi on Tuesday, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Annamalai had detailed discussions regarding the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu with the three leaders and conveyed the reasons why the party did not win there and what is required to strengthen the party in the state.

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Sources added Annamalai is clear about his thoughts, and the party has assured him it will revert soon after discussing the issue, likely tonight or tomorrow morning.

After that, Annamalai may brief the media on his current thoughts and his next step, whether he will form a new party or stay with the BJP, sources told ANI.

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A day earlier, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."

His remarks came amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move. Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

The high political shift comes after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations.

Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)