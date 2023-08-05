New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has been appointed as Delhi BJP vice president on Saturday.

"On the orders of BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the Vice president of the party's Delhi unit. This appointment will come into force with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra joined BJP after being disqualified as an Aam Aadmi Party MLA in 2019.

Earlier this month, BJP announced election in-charges for four poll-bound states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is appointed as BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi are appointed as co-in charges.

Besides, Om Prakash Mathur is appointed as Chhattisgarh election-in-charge of BJP and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as co-incharge.

Union Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav was appointed as Madhya Pradesh election in-charge, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge of the state.

Moreover, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as Telangana election-incharge and Sunil Bansal as co-incharge.

The BJP is gearing up for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana to be held later this year as well as the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

