Mumbai, August 5: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment examination 2023 results soon. Once declared, students can check their UP Board Compartment Result 2023 by visiting the official website of UPMSP at results.upmsp.edu.in to check and download their results. Students can check their scores using their roll numbers.

The UPMSP conducted the high school and intermediate improvement or compartment examinations in July 2023 at 96 centres across the state. A total of 93.86 percent of the candidates who had registered themselves for the Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment examination 2023 appeared for the exams. WB JELET Result 2023 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: West Bengal Board Declares JELET Examination Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Rank Card.

Steps To Check UP Board Compartment Results 2023:

Visit the official website of UPMSP at results.upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment exam result" link

Next, enter using login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

"Out of the total 18,400 candidates who registered for the high school improvement/compartment exams held in the morning shift, 1,624 candidates didn’t take them. Likewise, out of the total 26,269 candidates who registered for the intermediate compartment exam, 1,120 remained absent." Dibyakant Shukla, UPMSP Secretary said. CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Out at results.cbse.nic.in: CBSE Board Declares Class 10 Supplementary Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023 examination results were announced yesterday, August 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the KTET March 2023 exam results by visiting the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2023 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).