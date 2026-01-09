Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that the state will hold a two-day special assembly session to discuss issues related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Karnataka government plans to hold a two-day special assembly session to discuss concerns over the impact on rural workers after the Centre replaced the MGNREGA scheme with the new VB G RAM G act.

Also Read | XAT Answer Key 2026 Released at xatonline.in; Know Steps To Download.

Speaking to the reporters, Shivakumar said, "We have decided to hold a two-day special session on the MGNREGA issue. We will discuss it extensively. The BJP is going to campaign. What are their programs? Let them tell us. We will also inform the people about what will happen with this program."

Shivakumar challenged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to a debate on the differences between MGNREGA and the new VB-GRAM G Bill.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-35 Lottery Result of 09.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"Tell him to come for a debate to discuss what the difference is between MGNREGA and the new MGNREGA (VB-GRAM G Bill). Let's fix a date. We should also create awareness among the people. Tell his party's president, the opposition leader, or the central government leaders to come. Tell him to have a debate on a TV channel. If there is Rs 11 lakh crores worth of corruption (at the time of the UPA time, as alleged by Prahlad Joshi), tell the CBI to take it," he said.

In December 2025, Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill) during the Winter Session of Parliament.

The government has proposed Rs 1,51,282 crore to be allocated for the scheme, meant to facilitate employment opportunities and comprehensive development of villages.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)