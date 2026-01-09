Ahmedabad, January 9: XAT Answer Key 2026 has been released by XLRI on its official website xatonline.in, allowing candidates to check their provisional responses and raise objections, if any. Applicants who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test can now log in to the portal to download the answer key and review their performance.

Along with the provisional answer key, XLRI has also activated the objection window. Candidates can challenge any answer by submitting objections online after paying a processing fee per question. While the exact closing date has not been announced, the objection window is expected to remain open for two to three days. Aspirants are advised to act quickly and monitor the official website for updates. UGC NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets Soon: Know How to Download, Objection Fee, Result Process.

Earlier, the XAT 2026 response sheet was released on January 6, 2026. The entrance exam was conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The computer-based test was held in English across multiple centres. AIBE Exam Result 2025: BCI Expected To Release All India Bar Examination 20 Final Answer Key and Results Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Know How To Check.

The XAT 2026 question paper consisted of 95 multiple-choice questions, each carrying five options with one correct answer. The exam was divided into two time-bound sections - Part 1 and Part 2.

How to Download XAT Answer Key 2026

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Click on the “XAT Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Submit the details to view the provisional answer key

Download and save the answer key

Keep a hard copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official XAT website for updates on the final answer key, result date, and further admission-related announcements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telegraph India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).