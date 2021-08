Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8 (ANI): Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to the implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed.

The state government has issued an order on Saturday on the implementation of NEP-2020 with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Felicitate 21,000 Skilled Workers on August 15.

"With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020", Narayana said.

The implementation will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabs Traffic Sub Inspector After Police Seize His Bike From No-Parking Zone in Bhopal; Detained.

Kumar Nayak, Additional chief secretary to higher education, Thimmegowda vice-chairman Karnataka higher education council, and other senior officials were also present at a meeting on Saturday convened by Narayana with officials of the department and state higher education council.

Earlier on July 29, on the first anniversary of NEP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched SAFAL (sTRUCTURED Assessment For Analysing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3,5, and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)