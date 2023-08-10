Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): A 25-year cab driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Bhoganhalli, Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

The accused driver has been identified as Basavaraju who has been arrested now.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Distributes Smartphones Among Women Under New Scheme (See Pics).

A woman had booked a cab to take her son to the hospital. While they were waiting, another cab came to the same spot.

Women and her son, after realising they are in the wrong cab tried to get off but the driver stopped the car and start assaulting the woman, the police said.

Also Read | Government Tables Bill Seeking To Replace CJI With Cabinet Minister in Election Officers’ Selection in Rajya Sabha.

The driver suddenly hit the woman on the head.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera in the apartment area.

Then, Local people rushed to the spot and rescued the woman.

The Locals informed the police about the incident after which the case was registered under section 341,323,504 of IPC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)