New Delhi, August 10: The government on Thursday introduced in the Rajya Sabha a contentious bill that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selection of chief election commissioners and election commissioners, amid an uproar by the opposition. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House in the post-lunch session. Government Lists Bill in Rajya Sabha to Regulate Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Other ECs and Exclude CJI From Selection Process.

According to the bill, future chief election commissioners and election commissioners will be selected by a three-member panel headed by the prime minister and comprising the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Cabinet minister. No-Confidence Motion Debate in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting With Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi To Discuss Government’s Strategy in Lok Sabha.

Opposition parties including the Congress and APP have raised strong objections to the bill and accused the government of diluting a Constitution bench order.