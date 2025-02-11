Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): In light of the opposition to the fare hike of Bengaluru Metro Rail, Karnataka Chief Minister's office presented some clarificarions to the people of Bengaluru through an official statement on Tuesday.

"The Opposition party, BJP, is, as usual, spreading false and misleading information, accusing the state government and misleading the public. While citizens have every right to oppose government policies, a right that I respect, the BJP's deliberate misinformation and encouragement of protests for political gain are unacceptable," said the statement.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani, Along With His Family, Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh 2025 (See Pics and Video).

"On one hand, BJP leaders claim credit for the achievements of Metro Rail under the Central government, but on the other, they blame the state government for the fare revision, which is an act of self-deception," the statement added.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was established jointly by the Central and Karnataka governments, with an equal (50-50) partnership.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, currently serves as the Chairman of BMRCL. According to a statement, officials from both Central and state governments hold positions as Managing Directors and Directors.

Since BMRCL is an autonomous entity, the state government does not have complete control over it. Like all metro corporations across the country, BMRCL operates under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, enacted by the Central government.

"Since there had been no fare revision since 2017, BMRCL approached the Central government to request a revision. If the state government had the authority to determine fares, why would BMRCL seek approval from the Central government instead of us?" the statement pointed out.

It was explained further that in response, the Central government formed a fare revision committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge R. Tharani. This committee included representatives from both Central and state governments. The committee was constituted on September 16, 2024, and was given three months to submit its recommendations.

"During these three months, the committee consulted not only with BMRCL officials but also travelled to Delhi and Chennai to discuss fare structures and operations with officials from their metro rail corporations," the statement informed.

The committee studied fare structures set in June 2017, collected passenger feedback, and reviewed BMRCL's financial status. On December 16, 2024, the committee submitted its final report.

Back in June 2017, when BMRCL fixed the fare, only 42.3 km of the first phase of Metro was operational. Now, with the partial completion of Phase 2, the Metro network has expanded. By December 2026, the Metro corridors (2, 2A, and 2B) will be fully completed, increasing the network to 175.55 km.

The committee submitted its report in ten chapters after considering all aspects related to Bengaluru Metro. It also studied the fare structures of other metro systems across the country. Currently, Bengaluru Metro's minimum fare is Rs 10, and the maximum fare is Rs 60, whereas Mumbai Metro's minimum fare is Rs 10, and the maximum is Rs 80.

Except for the Delhi Metro, all states determined their initial metro fares independently. However, the fare revision is now decided by a committee appointed by the Central government.

According to Section 37 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, metro corporations (in this case, BMRCL) are legally bound to implement the committee's fare revision recommendations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)