Mumbai, February 11: Are you looking for the school assembly news headlines today? Students look online for the latest news headlines to present in their school assemblies. If you are one of them, LatestLY has brought to you all important news headlines from national, international, business, sports, entertainment and other sections. Scroll down and find the school assembly news headlines for February 12, 2025.

National News Headlines

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Dismisses Rumours of Dissent in AAP

UK Begins ‘Donald Trump-Style’ Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants, Indian Restaurants Targeted

YouTube Removes Video of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode Featuring Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia

Maha Kumbh Mela: Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Kailash Vijayvargiya Monitoring Situation of Stranded Pilgrims

Cyber Crime: Home Minister Amit Shah Hints at Using AI To Detect Mule Accounts

International News Headlines

PM Narendra Modi Attends ‘AI Action Summit’ in France, Says India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure AI Future for All

US: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Private Jet Crashes at Scottsdale Airport

North Korea Sent 200 Long-Range Artillery Pieces to Russia

Business News Headlines

Stock Market Crashes Over 1% As Investors Jittery Over Tariff Moves by US President Donald Trump

IRCTC Posts 14% Rise in Q3 Net Profit at INR 341 Crore

Entertainment News Headlines

Vijay Varma To Make His Grand Hosting Debut at IIFA 2025

Priyanka Chopra’s Bhabhi Neelam Upadhyaya Suffers Burns on Her Skin

Jr. NTR Teams Up With Vijay Deverakonda for ‘VD12’

Tillotama Shome’s ‘Shadowbox’ (Baksho Bondi) to Premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival

Sports News Headlines

India’s Mukund Sasikumar Secures Comeback Win To Advance to Round of 16 of Delhi Open

Chris Gayle Backs India Captain To Shine in Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘Rohit Sharma Is a World-Class Player’

Riyadh To Host Inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2027, Qualifying Starts This Year

BCB Appoint Sarwar Imran As Bangladesh Women’s Head Coach

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).