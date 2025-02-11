Mumbai, February 11: Are you looking for the school assembly news headlines today? Students look online for the latest news headlines to present in their school assemblies. If you are one of them, LatestLY has brought to you all important news headlines from national, international, business, sports, entertainment and other sections. Scroll down and find the school assembly news headlines for February 12, 2025.
National News Headlines
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Dismisses Rumours of Dissent in AAP
- UK Begins ‘Donald Trump-Style’ Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants, Indian Restaurants Targeted
- YouTube Removes Video of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode Featuring Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia
- Maha Kumbh Mela: Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Kailash Vijayvargiya Monitoring Situation of Stranded Pilgrims
- Cyber Crime: Home Minister Amit Shah Hints at Using AI To Detect Mule Accounts
International News Headlines
- PM Narendra Modi Attends ‘AI Action Summit’ in France, Says India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure AI Future for All
- US: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Private Jet Crashes at Scottsdale Airport
- North Korea Sent 200 Long-Range Artillery Pieces to Russia
Business News Headlines
- Stock Market Crashes Over 1% As Investors Jittery Over Tariff Moves by US President Donald Trump
- IRCTC Posts 14% Rise in Q3 Net Profit at INR 341 Crore
Entertainment News Headlines
- Vijay Varma To Make His Grand Hosting Debut at IIFA 2025
- Priyanka Chopra’s Bhabhi Neelam Upadhyaya Suffers Burns on Her Skin
- Jr. NTR Teams Up With Vijay Deverakonda for ‘VD12’
- Tillotama Shome’s ‘Shadowbox’ (Baksho Bondi) to Premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival
Sports News Headlines
- India’s Mukund Sasikumar Secures Comeback Win To Advance to Round of 16 of Delhi Open
- Chris Gayle Backs India Captain To Shine in Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘Rohit Sharma Is a World-Class Player’
- Riyadh To Host Inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2027, Qualifying Starts This Year
- BCB Appoint Sarwar Imran As Bangladesh Women’s Head Coach
