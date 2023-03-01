Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court was informed by the state government on Wednesday that it has issued the delimitation notification with regard to the zilla panchayats and taluk panchayats on the same day.

The HC will continue to hear the petition by the State Election Commission challenging the amendment to the Karnataka Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act which took away its powers of delimitation of zilla and taluk panchayats.

The government advocate on Wednesday appearing before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi submitted a copy of the notification. The HC had earlier imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the government for the delay.

The government counsel informed the court that this amount has been deposited. However, he sought adjournment of the hearing as senior counsel K N Phanindra was arguing another matter at the same time before another bench.

The HC adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

During an earlier hearing of the petition on February 14, Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi had informed the court that the State had constituted a committee for the delimitation exercise which had submitted its report on January 30 and the government would issue a notification within 10 days.

The State has also constituted a committee headed by a retired judge of the High Court which is expected to submit a report on the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs on April 1.

