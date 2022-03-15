Aurangabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court's verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear hijab in classroom will bring down the percentage of Muslim women seeking education, Maharashtra AIMIM chief and Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imitiaz Jaleel said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said people must have the right to wear the clothes of their choice and called the judgment unfortunate.

"The literacy rate among Muslim women is low. After such judgments, a percentage of women from the community may refuse to go to school and college. If girls can wear jeans, skirts and shorts, then why is the hijab being disallowed," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP said all parties must study this judgment without looking at it from the angle of religion as "it will weaken the country".

