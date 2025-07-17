Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Heavy rainfall caused a landslide, resulting in a major roadblock in the Bejal area of Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday.

Also, a compound wall collapsed due to incessant rainfall, causing severe damage to several two-wheeler vehicles in the vicinity in Mangaluru.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

