A viral Reddit post has sparked excitement and speculation with the headline "I emailed Disneyland about their park in India", and the response allegedly from Disney seems to quash the anticipated "India's First Disneyland to Open in Gurgaon" dreams. The post, shared in the Delhi subreddit, features a screenshot of an email response purportedly from Disneyland Paris confirming that "at this time there are no plans for a Disneyland park to open in India." They go on to add, "Our newest location is has been chosen in Abu Dhabi. Keep up to date with new information on our official websites [sic]." Despite the growing buzz and public interest, especially around Gurgaon being a potential location due to its rapid infrastructure development, Disney’s alleged statement seems to make it clear that no such project is currently in the pipeline. While fans remain hopeful about the dream of a Disneyland in India becoming a reality someday.

India’s aspiration to host its first Disneyland-themed amusement park had sparked widespread discussion, especially with the statements from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who revealed ongoing talks with Disney officials and the identification of a 500-acre site near Pachgaon Chowk, Manesar, Gurgaon, as a potential location. This ambitious project, positioned strategically along the KMP Expressway and supported by the upcoming Global City and high-speed transit corridors, aims to boost tourism, generate thousands of jobs, and contribute significantly to the regional economy and infrastructure development.

A Reddit User Emailed Disneyland About Their Park in India. They Allegedly Replied — Read The Viral Post!

Drawing a sharp contrast to the rumours swirling around India, where Disney has confirmed “at this time there are no plans for a Disneyland park to open in India,” the company is decisively moving forward with an ambitious expansion in the Middle East. In May 2025, Disney announced its seventh global theme park resort in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Miral Group on Yas Island. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will mark Disney’s first-ever park in the Middle East and the first new resort since Shanghai in 2016. Promising to blend Disney’s classic storytelling with contemporary Emirati architecture and cutting-edge technology, the waterfront destination aims to offer immersive entertainment, themed stays, vibrant dining, and retail, fully tailored to the region’s culture. This emerging project underscores Disney’s global strategy: while there’s no timeline for a resort in India, excitement is mounting for its pioneering Middle Eastern debut, setting a hopeful precedent that may one day echo in Gurgaon.

