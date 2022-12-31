Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir, which grabs the attention pan-India and outside because of its natural beauty, lush green valleys, and breathtaking sceneries, is building another identity of 'home to artists'. The artists are etching their name in everyone's minds with their talent and unique style and ofcourse 'voice'.

Among the artists hailing from the Valley are Ashfaq Kawa, Abed Ali and Asif Faiz Mir.

Ashfaq Kawa is one such young singer from Bandipora, Kashmir. Ashfaq has shown the essence of his talent and voice in a very short time not only locally but also at the global level in such a way that his mesmerizing voice became a source of peace for the audience.

Ashfaq Kawa started his musical journey around 2000. At the age of 18, one of his songs from YouTube, "Baal Yaaro", made him an overnight internet sensation, and then one after the other, he won the hearts of people with his melodious voice and timeless talent, and in a very short time, not only in Kashmir but all over the world, as a well-known singer.

Ashfaq Kawa did not limit his talent only to singing, but he also showed his intelligence and abilities in songwriting and acting. Today Ashfaq Kawa has millions of subscribers on YouTube and his list of fans is also very long. The proofs are his excellent talent, outstanding acting and melodious songwriting.

Abed Ali, who belongs to Safa Qadal Shahr Khas, is also one of those singers who decided to make music his own identity while facing all the difficulties and today his unique music. Abed Ali's musical journey started in his childhood, but he gained confidence in his talent when he won the title of the first class in a famous singing reality show 'Mille Sir' in Kashmir.

Abed Ali says that at first music was just a hobby for him but after winning "Mile Sir" he got to know his abilities and then he decided to make music his identity. Then gradually in the year 2011, he won the 'Chhona Hai Asman' music competition, and in the same way, in 2012, he won the first honour on a big platform like 'Anmol Ratan' and then gradually he won the big awards in Calcutta and Mumbai. Abed spread his music and voice in the cities. Abed Ali made his voice known not only locally but also at the global level.

Abid Ali has started an event management company called 'Music Therapy' under which he is trying hard to bring various singers and music genres associated with Kashmir Valley to the limelight in big hotels like Taj and Zalat. "I want to make the seed of music playing in the Kashmir Valley known all over the world, this will be the main goal of my life and the biggest victory of my life," says Abed Ali.

Another singer, Asif Faiz Mir. Belonging to Lal Bazar of Srinagar District, Asif Faiz Mir is the only musician of Kashmir Valley who has made the guitar his own identity. It has given a distinct identity not only in Kashmir but all over the world. Asif says that he had decided to become a musician in his childhood because nothing in the world could influence him except the guitar, but due to the fear of his family and society, he could not show his talent openly. He used to go to learn guitar secretly, without informing his family and has also participated in competitions, and ended up winning them. Asif says that after a long struggle, the biggest milestone in his life came when he met the famous Bollywood singer Salman Ali and shared a stage with him.

Asif Faiz Mir has worked as a guitarist with famous singers in India and due to his immense talent has achieved the fame that he had never dreamed of. He had the privilege of working with names like Al-Tamish Faridi and the Sabri Brothers. Asif won the title of Best Guitarist by participating in a famous show 'Shooriya' organized by Music Studio, which took him to the heights of success. Asif is not only a guitarist but also an excellent singer. Asif is known for winning the hearts of people and today Asif is a well-known musician and a guitarist, whose talent, passion and hard work are an example for the times.

The young singers faced all the difficulties and proved that no one can stop anyone who has dared to dream. Today, these young singers not only in the Kashmir valley but also in the whole world have shown music as an important source of entertainment as well as income, which has improved the economic conditions of the valley. Doubtless, they are the source of the forthcoming generation to achieve heights in life. (ANI)

