Ranchi, Mar 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

Also Read | OBC Reservations Bill: Maharashtra Govt to Introduce Bill on Other Backward Classes Reservations in State Legislature on Monday.

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Also Read | Razia Begum, Who Once Rode 1,400 km To Rescue Her Son Nizamuddin Aman Awaits His Return From Ukraine.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to Telangana, who was martyred in the clashes.

To fulfill his promise, Rao came to Jharkhand from the national capital and handed over the cheques to the kin of two martyred jawans at the official residence of Soren.

The soldiers were martyred in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh after tensions along the LAC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)