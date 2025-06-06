Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao should face an inquiry by the judicial commission on the Kaleshwaram project instead of attacking the Congress government.

Addressing a public meeting after attending various development programmes in Yadadri-Bhuvanagri district, he referred to the judicial panel summoning KCR and the BRS criticising the state government on the matter.

The judicial commission is probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project built during the BRS regime.

"He (KCR) is getting restless with just one notice (by the commission). We underwent jail terms for months. What do we say? Are you (KCR) god? You are also a human being," Reddy said.

He said former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao had to "stand in front of a sessions magistrate" when the court issued a notice to him.

"Why do you (KCR) feel so arrogant? The commission issued a notice to you (for appearance) because of your wrongdoings. Instead of giving answers, they (BRS) are attacking us. Don't attack us. Don't say whether the commission is Kaleshwaram commission or Congress commission," he said.

Talking about BRS MLC K Kavitha's recent comments that there are some devils (in BRS) around KCR, Reddy said the opposition party leaders should answer who those devils are and how they are troubling Telangana people.

From now onwards, BRS is not Bharat Rashtra Samithi but 'Deyyala Rajya Samithi (party of devils), he said.

When his own daughter (Kavitha) says there are devils in the party, the party leader (KCR) is "sleeping in farmhouse" unable to respond to it, he said.

Reddy said he would take the responsibility to drive away the "devils".

He asserted that he defeated KCR in elections as per the vow made by him when he was put in jail during the previous BRS regime.

"I have achieved my goal (becoming chief minister) in life. Now, I would like to work hard to realize your (people) goals. I don't have any other wishes," he said.

He urged people to bless him for 10 years to make Telangana a USD one trillion economy when it can compete with world cities like New York and Tokyo and not with Indian cities like Chennai, Bengaluru or Delhi.

On BRS criticism that the Congress government has not addressed the problems of government employees, he said the staff are happy with the government's decision to release a Dearness Allowance (DA) amount immediately.

How can the BRS, which credited salaries to government employees "in instalments" when it was in power, question him, he asked.

In his speech, the CM also highlighted the Congress government's development and welfare schemes, including free travel for women in public transport buses, LPG cylinders for Rs 500, caste survey and SC categorisation.

