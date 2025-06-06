Mumbai, June 6: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a water cut in several parts of South Pune on Thursday, June 12, 2025, due to maintenance work at Taware Chowk. The project includes connecting newly laid pipelines to the main water line and installing valves at multiple tanks under the Barge Water Purification Centre, as well as addressing distribution issues in areas covered by the Bhama Askhed project.

As a result, there will be no water supply on June 12 and a low-pressure supply in the morning of June 13 in the affected areas. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements and extend their cooperation during this period. Pune Water Cut: PMC Announces 24 Hours Water Supply Shutdown on April 8 for Critical Pipeline Repairs in City, Check List of Affected Areas.

Affected Areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified several areas that will experience water supply interruption due to repair and pipeline work on June 12, 2025. Under the Warje Water Purification Centre’s Chandni Chowk Tank region, affected localities include Bavdhan (entire area), Bhugaon Road, Kokate Vasti, Sentin Hill Society, Madhuban Society, Right and Left Bhusari Colony, Chadawar, Chintamani Society, Guruganesh Nagar, Suraj Nagar, Sagar Colony, Bharati Nagar, Sarathi Shilp Society, Pooja Park, Shantiban Society, and areas near Dukkarkhindi, Shastri Nagar, View Laxmi Nagar, and Paramhans Nagar. Baner, Balewadi, Purna Pashan, Someshwarwadi, Sutarwadi, Nimhanmala, Lamhan Tanda, Mohan Nagar, Sus Road, Dhankude Vasti, Panchvati, Mhalunge, and Sus will also be affected. Pune Water Cut News: Full-Day Disruption in Water Supply on April 24 Due to Urgent Repairs, Check List of Affected Areas Here. In the PAN Card Club GSR Tank region, also under Warje Water Purification Centre, Baner, Balewadi, Baner Gavthan, Chakankar Mala, Pancard Club Road, Pallod Farm, Shinde Parkhe Vasti, Vidhate Vasti, Medipoint Road, Vijaynagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Duttnagar will face disruptions. Additionally, areas supplied via the Bhama Askhed Water Purification Project, such as Dhanori, Vadgaon Sheri, Kharadi, Viman Nagar, Vishrantwadi, Tingrenagar, Yerawada, Sanjay Park, Lohegaon, Borate Vasti, and Shejwal Park in Kharadi, will also be affected. Residents in these areas are urged to use water sparingly and prepare for the temporary disruption in supply.

