Mumbai, June 6: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a water cut in several parts of South Pune on Thursday, June 12, 2025, due to maintenance work at Taware Chowk. The project includes connecting newly laid pipelines to the main water line and installing valves at multiple tanks under the Barge Water Purification Centre, as well as addressing distribution issues in areas covered by the Bhama Askhed project.
As a result, there will be no water supply on June 12 and a low-pressure supply in the morning of June 13 in the affected areas. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements and extend their cooperation during this period. Pune Water Cut: PMC Announces 24 Hours Water Supply Shutdown on April 8 for Critical Pipeline Repairs in City, Check List of Affected Areas.
Affected Areas
