New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar exuded confidence in her party's win.

"We are sure that the people have voted for the politics of development. Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister for the 4th time," Kakkar told ANI.

She alleged that the BJP and the Congress had contested the election in alliance.

"We have seen in various elections that there are discrepancies in data... We made a site of our own and uploaded the form-17 data that we had... The BJP and Congress have contested the elections in alliance," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi also exuded confidence in her party's victory.

Projecting a sweeping victory for the AAP, she said that the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time with a huge majority.

Speaking to the media outside her residence today, Atishi said, "This has not been an ordinary election, it has been a fight between the good and evil, a fight between work and (gundagardi) hooliganism. I have high hopes that the people of Kalkaji constituency and the entire state of Delhi will stand up with the party that has worked, will stand up with the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal."

"Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time with a huge majority," she added.

Reflecting on the party's journey, Atishi recalled how AAP began without financial or influential backing but gained public trust through its governance model.

"If you look at the history of the Aam Aadmi Party, we had no resources when we started in politics. We did not have financial strength or power. Nobody could have imagined back then that AAP could succeed in politics," she said.

She further emphasised that AAP's politics is based on development and governance rather than religion or vote bank considerations.

"We do not indulge in religious politics or vote bank politics. What we have is the love of the people of Delhi and the grace of God. I hope that once again, we receive the love and blessings of the people of the national capital today," she added.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the National Capital after a gap of more than two decades. (ANI)

