Thiruvanathapuram, Oct 1 (PTI) Kerala has been awarded the Vayoshreshtha Samman, 2021 for the best State that provides services and facilities to senior citizens and implementing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, the state government said.

The award was presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at New Delhi and Kerala Social Justice Department secretary Rani George received the award for the state.

Among the 13 awards distributed by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Kerala was the only state that received an award among various institutions and individuals, a release issued by the Kerala government said.

"Kerala is being rewarded for its excellence in implementing the policies for the senior citizens and maintaining a high level of social and economic security for its grey population. The state has a high population of senior citizens and the award is a boost for the state and its efforts," the release said.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, A Narayanaswamy and Pratima Bhaumik were also present at the event.

