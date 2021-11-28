Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday recorded 4,350 fresh COVID-19 infections and 159 fatalities, which raised the total caseload to 51,21,880 and the toll to 39,838.

Also Read | Cyclonic Storm Likely To Form Over South Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal on November 30, Odisha To Witness Heavy Rainfall From December 3.

With 5,691 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 50,46,219 and the active cases dropped to 47,001, a state government press release said.

Also Read | Haryana: Cop, Home Guard Among Three Held For Raping Spa Worker in Rewari.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 823 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (670) and Kozhikode (554).

Of the 159 deaths, 19 were reported over the last few days and 140 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 48,112 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 18 were health workers, 11 from outside the state and 4,049 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 272

There are currently 1,62,218 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,57,543 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,675 in hospitals, the release said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)