Haryana, November 28: Three persons, including a head constable of the Haryana Police and a home guard, were arrested last night for allegedly raping two employees of a spa centre in Rewari District.

The two women in their police complaint alleged that the head constable and the home guard, who were on patrol duty, barged into their rented accommodation in the middle of the night on Thursday and allegedly dragged and bundled the women into a PCR van. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 62-Year-Old Woman Raped by 75-Year-Old Man in Jabalpur; Accused booked

The victims belong to West Bengal. While Head Constable Anil has been placed under suspension while a departmental action has been initiated against Home Guard Jitendra. The third accused is Dharmendra.

“The crime was perpetrated on Thursday night when the victims were at their rented accommodation,” said DSP Mohammad Jamal Khan. The trio was produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police nabbed a man for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl while she was playing outside her home in Sector 29 on Thursday evening. The accused was produced in a city court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. Gurugram Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Chakkarpur; Accused Arrested

According to the victim’s mother, it was on Thursday evening when her daughter was playing outside the home, a neighbour, Ramesh, lured her and took her to his room where he raped her. “My daughter was crying and later I found that she was sexually exploited and the police were called.”

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 4, POCSO Act. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

