Wayanad (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Congress leader Jose Nelledam, a member of the Mullankolli Grama Panchayat in Wayanad, was found dead in a pond near his house on Friday.

According to initial information from the Kerala police, he had cut his wrist vein after consuming poison and jumped into the pond. His neighbour saw him and immediately took him to a private hospital in Pulpally and reported him dead.

He was a member of the second ward, Bhoothanamkunnu, in Mullankoll. Jose's name was also there in the allegation in connection with Thankachan, a Congress worker, who was put in jail based on a false case. The court had found Thankachan not guilty.

The Pulpally police have registered a case and started an investigation into the death of Jose Nelledam.

This comes amid Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 10-day visit to her constituency, Wayanad. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

