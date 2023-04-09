New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil on Sunday said that the state is presently facing an acute shortage of flour and rice.

Talking to ANI, Minister Anil said, "At present, the state is getting 14.25 lakh flour and rice every year, whereas the state needs about 16.5 metric tonnes. This has resulted in its shortage for some time now."

Minister further said that he will be meeting Union Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard and will demand to increase the quantity of food grains provided to the State.

"Apart from this, the state is also facing a huge shortage of kerosene, for which we had sought an appointment with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri", the Minister told ANI.

He further added, "In 2022 and 23, the Central Government had allotted 15,512 kilo litres of kerosene subsidy to Kerala and 7160 kilo litres of non-subsidy. But this year the government has reduced the subsidy in the state due to which the state is facing a shortage of kerosene."

"Our demand is that 25,000 kilo litres of kerosene non-subsidy be given per year to the State and 6480 kilo litres of kerosene as a quarterly subsidy", Minister Anil added. (ANI)

