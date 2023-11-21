Visual of the alleged accused who opened fire at a school in Kerala's Thrissur (Photo/ANI)

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a young man on Tuesday opened fire inside a classroom at his former school in Kerala's Thrissur. Nobody was reported to be injured in the shooting incident.

The incident took place at Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary School, an aided school situated in Naikkanal, near Thrissur town. Thrissur District Collector Krishna Theja said that the accused had used an air gun.

A school staff member alleged that the youth fired the air pistol several times and threatened staff and students.

He was apprehended by police and taken into custody.

"It's an isolated event, the accused have been arrested. A preliminary investigation indicates that an air gun was used," Thrissur District Collector Krishna Theja told ANI.

"A very unfavourable incident occurred in our school today. He came without any provocation. For the time being, there is nothing to panic about, but it created a little chaos in this institution," Priya, a teacher at the school, told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

