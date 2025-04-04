Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 4 (PTI) Kerala government on Friday issued an installment of social security and welfare fund pensions to beneficiaries ahead of the Vishu festival.

Pensioners under the social security and welfare fund schemes will receive their April pension before Vishu (April 14). A total of Rs 820 crore has been allocated for this, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in a release.

Normally, the April pension installment would be disbursed in May, according to official sources.

"Approximately 62 lakh people will receive Rs 1,600 each. Pension payments will begin next week for the beneficiaries," said the official release.

Balagopal has directed that all pensions be distributed before Vishu, it added.

More than 26 lakh beneficiaries will receive the amount directly into their bank accounts, while others will have their pensions delivered to their homes via cooperative banks.

For 8.46 lakh people, the central share of the National Pension Scheme will be provided by the union government.

The state has allocated Rs 24.31 crore in advance for this. The central government's PFMS (Public Financial Management System) will credit this amount directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts, the release stated.

