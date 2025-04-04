Idukki, April 4: A local Congress leader in this hill district on Friday resigned from the grand old party in protest against its stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Benny Peruvanthanam, general secretary of the Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC), resigned from the party, accusing it of neglecting the Christian minority and taking a pro-Muslim stance on the Munambam issue.

"Congress has neglected the Christian minority community for years, while only appeasing Muslims. In protest of this approach, I am resigning from the Congress party," Benny told reporters. He stated that he had raised the issue within party forums and urged for changes, but no action was taken. Mohammed Qasim Ansari Resigns From JDU Over Party’s Stand on Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

"The situation has reached a point where it's impossible to move forward, so I have resigned from the post of DCC secretary and from the party as well," he added. Peruvanthanam also criticised the Congress leadership for its negative stance regarding the concerns raised by the KCBC and Catholic Church organisations. However, he stated that he has not aligned with any other political party now. ‘If Waqf Bill Pass, Biggest Loss Will Be for Nitish Kumar’: Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Targets JD(U), BJP Over Waqf Ammendment Bill 2024.

The Congress leadership has yet to comment on the matter. The Munambam residents, strongly supported by the Catholic Church, have been protesting for the past 174 days for revenue rights over their properties, allegedly claimed by the Waqf Board. The Christian community has significant influence in the Idukki district.

