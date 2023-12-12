Kochi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure support to the Sabarimala pilgrims who reach the shrine and to provide adequate parking facilities for the vehicles.

The bench of Justice Anil Narendran and G Girish, asked the state police to ensure that the rush to the hilltop shrine was under control.

The court asked the police not to allow overcrowding of devotees in the queue complex and keep it clean every day.

"The Travancore Devaswom Board shall consider whether the pilgrims can be provided with drinking water and biscuits at such locations through NSS volunteers in educational institutions or with the assistance of the concerned Local Self Government Institutions," the court said.

The high court also said that the Devaswom Board shall deploy a sufficient number of security personnel/employees on each parking ground to ensure maximum parking of vehicles can be done.

The court also said that more facilities should be arranged at the shrine for pilgrims, including children.

ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajit Kumar appeared before the court and explained the facilities provided there.

The court was considering the complaints of lack of basic amenities and safety measures in Sabarimala. The hearing will continue tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said nothing unusual had happened at the Lord Ayyappa temple this time and urged officials to make the necessary intervention to inform the public about the new arrangements and systems put in place there.

