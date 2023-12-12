Gwalior, December 12: In an attempt to save an elderly man's life who had suffered a cardiac arrest while traveling in a train, a bunch of students allegedly seized a high court's judge's car at Gwalior railway station and sped off to a nearby hospital. The 20 students who hijacked the car landed in legal trouble following the daring expedition. They were booked by police under the Anti-Dacoity Act and multiple sections of the IPC, in response to the complaint lodged by the driver.

According Times of India report, sources told the publication that a 59-year-old assistant professor identified as Ranjit Singh Yadav suffered a cardiac arrest while travelling from Delhi to Jhansi via Dakshin Express on Sunday night, December 10. Upon reaching Morena, his health worsened, requiring immediate medical attention. Gwalior Abduction Video: Woman Abducted by Two Bike-Borne Miscreants in Madhya Pradesh Found at Lodge in Guna, One Accused Arrested.

The youth who were traveling in the same coach tried to help the professor when the train reached Gwalior station in Madhya Pradesh. Sources said the media outlet that though the students were informed about the deployment of an ambulance outside the Gwalior railway station, the students on their arrival, found none. Subsequently, the students found a car stationed outside the railway station and decided to use it.

Not realising that it was the vehicle of a high court judge, they removed the driver and security personnel by force and assumed control of the vehicle. Following the incident, the judge's driver lodged a complaint in police station regarding the carjacking. The driver in his complaint said that the judge had agreed to move to the waiting room thereby directing the security personnel to facilitate the transfer of the patient to a nearby hospital. Gwalior Violence: Five FIRs Against 700 People for Attacking Police; Cops Suspect Role of Gurjar Event Organisers.

"An ambulance had also arrived but the crowd hijacked the vehicle and zoomed off", he wrote in the complaint. Unfortunately, the professor died during treatment at Jai Arogya Hospital soon after being admitted to the hospital. In response to the complaint, police secured the city borders and launched a search operation. The vehicle was ultimately found parked outside the hospital.

